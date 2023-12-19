Jake Paul Partners with Team USA Boxing, Headed to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Social media sensation Jake Paul is headed to Colorado Springs to train alongside a heap of Olympic hopefuls from Team USA ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

‘The Problem Child’ made the announcement online, also revealing that he would be traveling to the ‘City of Light’ with his fellow pugilists as they vie for bronze, silver, and gold.

“I’m honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach,” Paul wrote on X. “I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in ring accomplishments. “I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it,” Paul continued. “I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris.”

Jake Paul hopes his star power will help ‘Amplify global interest in boxing’

After making a name for himself against past-their-prime MMA stars such as Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, Jake Paul is hellbent on becoming a legitimate force in the sweet science. Earlier this month, Paul kickstarted his new campaign with an impressive first-round knockout against Andre August, moving his overall record to 8-1 with five wins by way of knockout.

Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions, also made the official announcement of his partnership with Team USA boxing, writing:

“In recognition of Jake Paul’s significant impact on the sport and the awareness he brings to the sport for younger generations, USA Boxing is partnering with him to bring fans inside the world of Olympic boxing. The groundbreaking partnership serves as Jake Paul’s next step in his mission to provide a platform for young fighters and amplify global interest in boxing, and represents the first time a professional athlete and influencer has partnered with Team USA for the Olympics in this capacity.”