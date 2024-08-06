Jake Paul Sees over 2 million Pay-Per-View Buys for Alex Pereira Fight

Jake Paul believes a potential fight against Alex Pereira would be one of the biggest fights ever.

After Paul picked up a win over Mike Perry, he called out Alex Pereira, which would be a massive bout. However, it does seem unlikely to happen as Pereira is under UFC contract. But, Paul says if the fight does happen, he thinks it would sell over two million pay-per-view buys.

Jake Paul explains why the fight between him and Alex Pereira should happen:



"If we're gonna sell 2 million PPVs, this is a business at the end of the day…



“You’re friends with Dana [White], tell Dana, bro…If we’re gonna sell two million pay-per-views, this is a business at the end of the day…The pay-per-view numbers in this industry are going down…If [Alex] Pereira is selling like 500k pay-per-view buys, and then this has a chance to do 2-3 million [buys], that’s basically six fights,” Paul said on the Nelk Boys podcast (via Sportskeeda).

There is no question that a fight between Jake Paul and Alex Pereira would be a massive bout, but for now, it does seem unlikely will happen.

Dana White says he stopped paying attention to Jake Paul

UFC CEO Dana White used to have a rivalry with Jake Paul, but he says that is no longer the case. Instead, he says he stopped caring about Paul after he lost to Tommy Fury.

“Let me tell you something about the Jake Paul thing, the media just eats all his bullshit and they actually print it,” White told TNT Sports (via MMAFighting). “It’s the weirdest thing ever. Not only did I not tell Perry if he won, he’d get in the UFC, I haven’t even talked to Perry in a long time. I didn’t even know Jake Paul was fighting. I was on vacation in Italy, I had no idea. There’s all these stories that were written, it’s ridiculous.

“I stopped paying attention to Jake Paul when he lost to [Tommy] Fury. When he fought somebody that was his age and actually boxed, he lost.”

Jake Paul is currently 10-1 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Mike Perry.