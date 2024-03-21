Jake Paul reacts to ‘Old-Head’ Conor McGregor’s comments on Mike Tyson fight: ‘There’s no reason to be jealous’

Jake Paul didn’t appreciate Conor McGregor’s take on his upcoming clash with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

On Saturday, July 20, ‘The Problem Child’ will look to score his 10th career win in the boxing ring when he meets former unified heavyweight world champion and “the baddest man on the planet” inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With the bout scheduled to be broadcast live on Netflix to over 260 million active subscribers, Paul is confident that the fight will be among the most watched in combat sports history.

However, not everyone feels that way. During an interview at SXSW, the Irishman said: ”It’s a bit strange, you know. My interest is low. I don’t know. I don’t understand it.”

Reacting to McGregor’s lack of interest during a recent episode of his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the YouTuber-turned-boxer slammed the UFC megastar with some flimsy numbers comparing interest in his fight with Tyson versus McGregor’s last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

“So, Conor, you’re saying that interest’s low for the fight but the last fight you announced, there was a thousand articles written in a multiple-day span . . . you know people talking about your last fight. In that same multiple-day span, there was ten thousand articles written about this (Tyson vs. Paul). So this is in my mind, this is the biggest fight the world will ever see. “There’s no reason to be jealous. I get that people are jealous, but when the old-heads like Conor are still trying to hate… Why are you trying to pull people [down]? Your ego is that [big]?”

Jake Paul responds to “old head” Conor McGregor about fighting Mike Tyson 😅 pic.twitter.com/tfHlxSntt5 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 21, 2024

Jake Paul Confident His Fight with Tyson will outdo McGregor’s clash with ‘Money’

Jake Paul was also adamant that his fight with ‘Iron’ would be significantly more viewed than McGregor’s iconic clash with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in 2017.

“It’ll be more viewed, 1000%. Obviously, it’ll be free so we can’t compare pay-per-view numbers, but a lot of people in this sport are b*tches. That’s what I’ve come to find out. They don’t actually want to fight.

Considering Paul vs. Tyson will be available to every Netflix subscriber in the world for no additional charge, July’s fight will likely earn far more views than McGregor’s lone appearance in the squared circle. Unfortunately, we’ll likely never know the true numbers as Netflix rarely releases its streaming data.