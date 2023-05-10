Jake Paul goads Nate Diaz following their press conference for their upcoming boxing match.

Yesterday was the first official press conference for the Paul Vs. Diaz fight, which is set to take place on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It would be the first time that the pair would officially come face-to-face after months of back-and-forth on social media.

While there was not as much drama as you might expect, particularly when a Diaz is involved, Paul would of course try to get under the Stockton native’s skin – even mocking him with the use of a monkey toy.

Diaz seemed unbothered by the whole event, and Paul would use this to criticize Diaz for not being the same as what he portrays online.

Nate has so much to say on Twitter but doesn’t say shit in person — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 9, 2023 ‘Nate has so much to say on Twitter but doesn’t say shit in person’- Jake Paul said via Twitter

Well, apparently Paul does not know Diaz all that well, but the 38-year-old could be keeping things low-key following an arrest warrant being issued for him last month. Diaz was involved in a physical altercation following an influencer boxing event in New Orleans, choking out Logan Paul impersonator, Rodney Peterson.

Nate Diaz Vs. Jake Paul

The pair are set to battle it out at the MMA middleweight limit, or a cruiserweight catchweight of 185lbs in just three months’ time. The fight, which is schedule to take place over eight rounds, will be available via DAZN pay-per-view.

Paul while attempt to bounce back from his February 26 loss to Tommy Fury, the first of his boxing career.

As Diaz, it will be the first since departing the UFC after his debut for the promotion in 2007, eventually becoming one of the promotions biggest ever stars following his legendary fights with Conor McGregor.

