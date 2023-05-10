Jake Paul employee, Derek Sullivan, disrespects the Diaz brothers during the Nate Diaz Vs. Jake Paul press conference.

Yesterday, it was the first official press conference for Paul Vs. Diaz, and while some drama was be expected, how it happened was not. During the Q&A section of the event, a time usually reserved for media to put questions to the fighters and promoters, Derek Sullivan, an employee of Betr which is co-owned by Paul, would embarrassingly attempt to gain some attention when speaking with Diaz

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’ve been trying to get into this undercard,” Sullivan began. “I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother, Nick, because if he’s anything like you I think I’d beat his f—king ass.”

“Brother, what’re you just gonna walk away on the streets or some s—t?” Diaz replied. “You know my homeboys see you right now. That was stupid, huh? Stupid ass motherf—ker. What the f—k? You deserve to get your ass whipped.”

“Yeah, I’m definitely pretty nervous right now,” Sullivan replied.

“He works for my company,” Paul chipped in. “I’ll handle that later, I’ll fire him. I’m sorry about that, Nate.” (H/T MMAMania)

Whether Paul was aware of what was going on or not is unclear, but to put it past him to be involved in this would be foolish considering his pattern of disrespecting and belittling fighters. Paul and Sullivan can be seen together in many videos and in one, Paul even describes the now content creator as ‘the face of Betr’.

Nate Diaz Vs. Jake Paul press conference including question from Derek Sullivan

Derek Sullivan doubles down

Via the Betr Instagram page, Sullivan would make another desperate attempt to capitalise on the incident, issuing an ‘apology’ for the question.

I would like to apologise for the question I asked at the Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz press conference, Sullivan said. “I would especially like to apologise to my boss Jake Paul and I would definitely want to apologise to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don’t hurt me, but if you do I definitely deserve it.

Having said all this, Nick Diaz, the contracts been sent and Drake and I see fucking calling me out on you Instagram story, saying I’m what’s wrong with his generation. if you have a problem, come see me in the ring.

What is you opinion on Derek Sullivan?