Ex-UFC fighter says Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has to be a pro fight, otherwise, there’s no point: ‘Why waste our time?’

Unless Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are going to try and take each others’ heads off, former UFC standout Brendan Schaub doesn’t see the point.

On Saturday, July 20, Tyson will return to the ring for a clash with ‘The Problem Child’ inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Aside from the date and location, we have very few details regarding the contest — in particular, whether this will be an exhibition match or a full-on professional fight.

Recently, heavyweight boxing star Derek Chisora suggested that the bout will be contested with both fighters using headgear and 18-ounce gloves. However, Paul was quick to quell that rumor. Still, with little information to go off of, pundits are keen to remain skeptical about what could potentially be the most-watched fight in combat sports history.

“My only thing is, what kind of shenanigans are going on behind the scenes between [Tyson] and Jake?” Schaub said during a recent episode of The Fighter and The Kid podcast with Bryan Callen. “What’s the agreement? Because with Roy Jones we found out the agreement after was no headshots. Only to the body. Just do it in your gym and put it on YouTube. Don’t force me to pay if you’re going to do that bullsh*t. Don’t market it as a legit fight.” He added, “If it comes out that the fight is with headgear and 18-ounce gloves, why waste our time? Netflix is going to be furious.”

Schaub Expects Jake Paul to Beat Mike Tyson in a ‘Legit fight’

If their clash in The Lone Star State is licensed as a pro bout, it will be the first of Mike Tyson’s career since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. The ‘baddest man on the planet‘ returned to the ring in November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr, but the contest was dubbed an exhibition with no real danger and no winner after going the full eight rounds.

“If it’s a legit fight, Jake should beat him, but again, I’m not betting on this fight because I don’t know the shenanigans going on,” Schaub continued. “Boxing has so many shenanigans. That’s what’s wrong with the sport. It’s corrupt as sh*t.”

Instead of airing on traditional pay-per-view, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul will air live on Netflix, making it the first time the media giant has broadcast a combat sports event to its 260+ million subscribers.