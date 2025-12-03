Jake Paul Kicks Out Sparring Partners If They’re Too Weak “I’m sending you home” Boxer Reveals

Jake Paul apparently does not mess around when it comes to the effort and output from those he spars with, according to someone who has a history with him in that regard. The combatant in question is Anthony Taylor, who has carved out a name for himself as a gloved boxer on the Misfits Boxing circuit.

But he will be returning to his earlier efforts as an MMA fighter during his next MFB outing. Taylor will clash with the infamous Dillon Danis for the latter’s MFB title on December 20th in Dubai. Touching in his anecdotal experiences with the controversial crossover fighter, Taylor said [via Overdogs Podcast],

“As I got to know Jake [Paul] and his mom and Logan and everybody, he started opening himself up to me – inviting me to his house, meeting the family, having dinner. Jake is paying me all this money, so I’m like, ‘Man, I need to perform. I need to show up.’ And dude, when I tell you Jake was beating up all these professional boxers who were sparring him, it was just one of those like, bro, he was whooping their ass and sending them home.” “He literally had a meeting and said, ‘I’m sending you home, I’m sending you home, I’m sending you home.’ It was five of us. That same night he told everybody bluntly, ‘I’m sending you, you, you – only this guy stays. The reason why is he’s coming here giving me the work that I need. None of y’all are giving me the work y’all need to give. I’m being real. Get out.’ So he kicked them out. I had the same one‑week deal, which turned into five weeks and then four months.”​

Jake Paul camps for Askren and Woodley delved into by Taylor

As he further dove into his training room experiences with Jake Paul, Taylor continued [via Overdogs Podcast],