YouTuber turned Boxer Jake Paul is pulling all the strings to make his upcoming boxing match with Tyron Woodley a night to remember, including inviting four-time NBA champion LeBron James to the fights in Cleveland, OH.

Paul is about to face his toughest test in the boxing match to date in Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion with knockout power and freakish athleticism for his age and size. Paul made a name for himself in his last boxing outing against former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren, knocking him out just seconds into the first round.

Paul wants James, a fellow Ohioan, and city legend back to his two tenures with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, to attend one of the biggest nights in boxing this year. He made his pitch to James in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“I haven’t reached out to them personally, I think some people have pinged his team about it,” Paul told TMZ Sports. “We’ll see what happens. LeBron, pull up baby. I used to watch your games and yell at you from the crowd. This one’s for the city, man. Pull up.”

James just finished his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and last season earned his fourth NBA championship with his third different NBA team. He and Paul share a lot of common philanthropy with the state of Ohio as well as with the city of Cleveland, specifically.

Jake and his brother, Logan have taken the boxing world by storm since they emerged from fighting fellow YouTubers, to fighting Floyd Mayweather and others in boxing exhibitions. The two have risen to fame from their large following on YouTube and social media as a whole.

Whether or not James will attend the bout remains to be seen. He has attended UFC and Boxing events in the past, and would definitely energize Paul when he faces his toughest test in the boxing ring in Woodley.

What do you think about Jake Paul inviting LeBron James to the Tyron Woodley fight?