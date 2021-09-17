Jake Paul has recently caught wind of UFC president Dana White‘s comments regarding the size of his opponents and he’s now somewhat interested in a boxing match with a similar-sized fighter: UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson.

Paul is fresh off of easily the most impressive win and toughest test of his young boxing career as he defeated former UFC welterweight champ, Tyron Woodley, by split decision. Despite getting rocked early in the fight and nearly finished, he was able to survive and deal the most damage in the later rounds to edge out Woodley.

After White’s recent comments concerning a possible Paul vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing fight, in which he pointed out Masvidal’s small frame, Paul put out the idea of making Brunson his next opponent.

“Dana White admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound [Jorge Masvidal],” Paul tweeted. “So Dana, will you give [Derek Brunson] permission to make some real money? Dana?”

Paul and Masvidal have a lot of history with each other after Masvidal briefly trained with Paul leading up to his knockout over Ben Askren earlier this year. But, their friendship has fizzled out, and it appears Masvidal and/or Brunson could be the next option in the ring.

Brunson has been a mainstay among the top middleweights in the UFC, especially after his incredible finish over Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36. He also holds dominant victories over Kevin Holland and Lyoto Machida.

Paul hasn’t voiced a specific date in terms of when he would like to compete in the ring next, but the timing could line up for his next fight to take place either at the end of this year or early in 2022. Brunson has made his desires known for a title rematch against Israel Adesanya for his next UFC appearance.

