Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has set sights on former sport world champion, Floyd Mayweather – as well as former UFC middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva – welcoming a fight against the two in the exact same night, following their exhibition boxing match exploits in Abu Dhabi, UAE this weekend.

Mayweather, who retired from the sport boasting an undefeated 50-0 professional record with a win over former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor in 2017, featured in another high-profile exhibition bout against Don Moore atop a Middle East card last night – turning in a one-sided victory.



For Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion and one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, also featured in a special exhibition matchup against Bruno Machado, dropping his compatriot with a fifth round knockdown as he turned in an impressive boxing display.

Ohio native, Paul, on the other hand, is targeting an August return to professional boxing, after landing his fifth professional victory in the form of a massive knockout rematch win against former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley back in December of last year in Florida.

Jake Paul invites same night fights with Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva

Sharing his thoughts on the exhibition matchup featuring both Mayweather and Silva, Jake Paul claimed he would defeat both former world champions in the same night.

“I would beat Floyd (Mayweather) and Anderson (Silva) in the same night,” Jake Paul tweeted.

I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 21, 2022

Mayweather, of course, shared the squared circle with Jake Paul’s elder brother, Logan Paul last year in another high-profile exhibition matchup – which followed another exhibition bout for Mayweather where he stopped decorated kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa with a first round knockout in December 2019.

Over the course of his professional career, Paul holds a split decision win over Woodley to go with his aforenoted knockout triumph, as well as other notable knockout wins over both Ben Askren, and Nate Robinson.