Former UFC middleweight champion and mixed martial arts icon, Anderson Silva continued to excel in the squared circle tonight in Abu Dhabi, UAE — turning in a dominant striking performance in his special exhibition boxing match against compatriot, Bruno Machado.
Silva, who landed victories over both former welterweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a knockout victory against former UFC light heavyweight titleholder, Tito Ortiz since his return to professional boxing in 2021 — featured tonight at the Etihad Arena in a return to the Middle East, competing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather‘s exhibition clash with Don Moore.
Sharing a couple of tentative opening rounds with Machado in their exhibition boxing match, Silva managed to back his opponent to the ropes in the fifth, however, and with a short, clipping right hook, dropped Machado — landing a knockdown.
In the latter rounds of the special exhibition matchup, Silva, again began to slow his pace but land some notable, impactful shots to the body of Machado — with an official winner for the matchup undisclosed due to the special exhibition nature of the bout.