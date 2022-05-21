Former UFC middleweight champion and mixed martial arts icon, Anderson Silva continued to excel in the squared circle tonight in Abu Dhabi, UAE — turning in a dominant striking performance in his special exhibition boxing match against compatriot, Bruno Machado.

Silva, who landed victories over both former welterweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a knockout victory against former UFC light heavyweight titleholder, Tito Ortiz since his return to professional boxing in 2021 — featured tonight at the Etihad Arena in a return to the Middle East, competing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather‘s exhibition clash with Don Moore.

Sharing a couple of tentative opening rounds with Machado in their exhibition boxing match, Silva managed to back his opponent to the ropes in the fifth, however, and with a short, clipping right hook, dropped Machado — landing a knockdown.

In the latter rounds of the special exhibition matchup, Silva, again began to slow his pace but land some notable, impactful shots to the body of Machado — with an official winner for the matchup undisclosed due to the special exhibition nature of the bout.

Below, catch some of the highlights from Anderson Silva’s return to the squared circle in Abu Dhabi

Anderson Silva at 47 years of age pic.twitter.com/1fjVZTwjHP — Rogan🏝 (@MarkHuntgoat) May 21, 2022

Anderson Silva drops Bruno Azeredo!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Tv7vdbZNj — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) May 21, 2022