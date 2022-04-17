Polarizing professional boxer, Jake Paul has offered to fight former undisputed UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping in the future – claiming he would land a worse knockout on the Manchester favorite than Dan Henderson did at UFC 100.

Jake Paul, undefeated as a professional boxer, most recently featured back in December of last year in Florida – stopping former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Tyron Woodley with an eventual sixth round, one-punch knockout.

The victory came as Paul’s second over Woodley following a prior split decision victory last April, as well as a knockout win over Ben Askren, and former NBA player, Nate Robinson.

Teasing an August squared circle comeback, Paul recently revealed a list of fighters he hopes to share the ring with next – including former champions, Floyd Mayweather, and Oscar De La Hoya – as well as quite surprisingly, former middleweight titleholder, Bisping.

Responding to Paul’s comments and mention, Bisping poked fun at Paul’s tendency to fight combatants who weigh less than him naturally.

“(Laughing face emoji) Come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Michael Bisping tweeted. “Surely that excludes me from your “hit list”.”

😂😂😂 come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” pic.twitter.com/S9OGPCe920 — michael (@bisping) April 15, 2022

Jake Paul poked fun at the eye injury suffered by Michael Bisping during his MMA career

Replying to Bisping, Paul claimed he would land a more devastating knockout on the color commentator than the aforenoted, Henderson back at UFC 100 – as well as offering him a $1,000,000 fight purse.

“I would knock you out worse than Hendo (Dan Henderson),” Jake Paul tweeted in response. “You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licenses and I will show you $1M plus PPV… (eyes emoji). “(using this emoji because (Michael) Bisping can’t use it lololololol)”

I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… 👀 (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) https://t.co/gu0tL9Pn0R — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 15, 2022

Bisping then claimed that regardless of his eye injury suffered during his professional mixed martial arts career, he had earned the “respect of the fight community” – something Paul would never gain.

“(Laughing face emoji) (eyes emoji) yeah yeah, listen one eye, two eyes,” Michael Bisping tweeted. “I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little Jakey (Paul), that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER so. Ever. Let that sink in.”

😂👀 yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. https://t.co/nzhwoEe8MF — michael (@bisping) April 16, 2022

