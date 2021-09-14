Jake Paul was surprised to hear Vitor Belfort and the execs from Triller calling him out after ‘The Phenom’ stopped Evander Holyfield inside one round this past weekend.

The former UFC champion jumped on the mic to immediately call out Paul after taking out the boxing legend, he said.

“We got $25 million, the winner takes all. Let’s go. Hey, Jake Paul, stop running from me man. I’m gonna teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You’re gonna meet daddy over here at Triller. Stop running, you a little b*tch.”

Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh then clarified that the offer to Paul is actually for $30 million.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul reacted to the fight offer that he doesn’t believe is genuine.

“I honestly didn’t think that was coming,” Paul told Ariel Helwani. “It’s surprising because let’s be honest, we know they don’t have that money to put up.

“It’s smart on their end because they get the clout, now we’re talking about them, now we’re talking about Vitor – but that’s how this industry works, right. We know that they don’t have that money. It’s very outlandish for them to say that. If they showed proof of funds and put the money into a bank account, it would be a whole different story, but we worked with them and we know that they don’t have that much money.”

The prospect of fighting Belfort isn’t one that particularly appeals to the YouTuber.

“Like you were saying, Vitor is not that big of a name,” Paul said. “He just isn’t. He’s not even as big of a name as Tyron (Woodley). I’m trying to get bigger with each of these fights. I’m trying to get more of a challenge.

“I think Vitor is a lot easier of a fight than Tyron. He’s older, he’s on steroids and such. It doesn’t excite me as much. The money excited me. If they were to put the money in a bank account – an escrow account – and show proof, then maybe that’s where the conversation starts.”

Paul is coming off a split decision win over Tyron Woodley on August 29. The fight was billed as the first true test of the internet celebrity’s boxing career and proved to be that as the former UFC champion tagged him on several occasions.

Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Vitor Belfort?