Cody Garbrandt suffered defeat again last night — which was then followed by a barb from Jake Paul.

Garbrandt returned to the loss column after getting boxed up by Rob Font on his way to a unanimous decision defeat in the UFC Vegas 27 headliner for the majority of the five rounds of action.

To make matters worse, Paul took a dig at Garbrandt soon after.

“what’s worse cody losing or him not being able to ride roller coasters due to height requirements?”

Despite suffering his fourth loss in his last five outings, it didn’t take Garbrandt long to respond.

“Roller coast deez nuts 🥜”

It’s not the first time the pair have gone at it on social media and after these tweets, it certainly won’t be the last time either.

For now, it’s back to the drawing board for Garbrandt whose hopes of becoming a two-time bantamweight champion took a big blow after last night.