Jake Paul Can’t Believe How Big “Daddy” Anthony Joshua Is

Jake Paul has shared his thoughts about how much bigger Anthony Joshua is than him. The two are scheduled to lock horns on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The bout will be streamed live on Netflix.

The boxing match, which many believe will be Paul’s toughest test to date, will have eight rounds of three minutes each, and both boxers will don 10-oz gloves. Before the fight, Paul appeared in an interview with The Schmo and talked about how he was dwarfed by Anthony Joshua during the face-off:

“I was just looking up at daddy there and just seeing, you know, how big he is, and just my eyes were kind of going into his nipples and stuff, which I kind of liked. And then basically I was just like, whoa, he’s big. And then yeah, I can’t believe how tall he is.”

Check out Jake Paul’s comments below (1:04):

Paul, who is 185 cm, is typically a cruiserweight. On the other hand, the former two-time heavyweight champion is 198 cm tall. However, ‘The Problem Child’ does not think that the size disadvantage will be an issue for him and has promised to win by first-round KO and shock the world.

Jake Paul Identifies His Unique Edge Over Anthony Joshua Inside the Boxing Ring

Even though Anthony Joshua clearly has a physical edge over Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ is self-assured and describes himself as quick and sneaky, which is the advantage he will use inside the ring on December 19. He said in the same interview posted above:

“Man, Speed. I beat him in laser tag when we first met in Dubai. He didn’t see me coming. I was popping around the corners, shooting him nonstop, and eliminated him multiple times, and that’s because I’m tricky. I’m sneaky, and I’m fast… It’s going to be a long night for him.”

Check out Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua’s faceoff below:

