Jake Paul Says He’s Found Anthony Joshua’s Weakness – His Losses All Share One Thing in Common

Jake Paul has identified what he believes is the fatal flaw in Anthony Joshua’s boxing toolkit ahead of their clash on December 19 in Miami. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer will face the former two-time unified heavyweight champion in an eight-round bout at the Kaseya Center, with the fight streamed live on Netflix.

The size disadvantage Paul faces is undeniable. Joshua typically competes at around 250 pounds as a heavyweight, while Paul usually fights at cruiserweight at around 200 pounds. For their upcoming bout, Joshua is required to weigh no more than 245 pounds. At the recent press conference face-off, the 6-foot-6 Joshua towered visibly over the 6-foot-1 Paul.

Despite this significant physical disadvantage, Paul is convinced he’s identified a pattern in Joshua’s record that suggests he can pull off an upset. According to Paul, Joshua’s losses all share a common thread: they came against smaller, more mobile opponents.

Paul broke down his analysis by referencing Joshua’s recent losses. In 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr. defeated Joshua in their first fight despite giving up significant size, Ruiz stood 6 feet tall compared to Joshua’s 6 feet 6 inches. Joshua avenged that loss in their rematch later that year.

More recently, Joshua suffered a devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. Dubois, standing 6 feet 5 inches, is just an inch shorter than Joshua but compensated with superior speed and footwork that left Joshua unable to mount an effective defense.

The Oleksandr Usyk fights also factor into Paul’s theory. Usyk, the Ukrainian unified champion standing 6 feet 3 inches, is considerably smaller than Joshua’s frame yet dominated both fights through superior boxing technique and ring movement rather than size advantage.

Paul explains that Joshua’s weakness emerges against opponents who possess speed and footwork that allows them to neutralize his considerable power advantage. Paul stated the following about what he sees as Joshua’s vulnerability:

“Watching his Dubois fight, the Ruiz fight, even the Usyk fight, he’s lost to guys who are smaller than him. I think his weakness is his kryptonite: faster guys who don’t get hit by his big punches. He’s an amazing fighter, one of the best heavyweights ever, but with speed, footwork, and being in rhythm, I don’t think he can handle that. He doesn’t like that because he is a little stiff. He relies on power. You get hit by one of his shots, you’re cooked, but I believe I’ll be able to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.”

Paul’s logic builds on observations made by other boxing analysts. Usyk himself noted after their second fight that Joshua failed to capitalize on his size advantage throughout their contest, suggesting the British fighter’s inability to use his physical tools effectively may stem from his defensive approach against faster opponents.

Joshua’s record shows 28 wins and four losses, with 25 of those victories coming by knockout. However, his four defeats have raised questions about his chin and his tactical approach against specific fighting styles. His most recent loss to Dubois was particularly brutal, with Joshua being knocked down four times in five rounds before the fight was stopped.

Paul comes into the December fight with a record of 12 wins and one loss. His sole defeat came against Tommy Fury in February 2023 in Saudi Arabia via split decision. Paul has fought considerably less experienced opposition overall, with his most notable recent win coming against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in May 2025.

The upcoming fight represents a significant gamble for both fighters. Joshua, at 34 years old, is looking to rebuild his legacy after a series of disappointing results. Paul, meanwhile, is attempting to prove he belongs in heavyweight boxing against a genuine elite opponent. Joshua has indicated that anything less than a devastating victory would further damage his standing among top heavyweights.

Paul believes he can exploit what he sees as Joshua’s mechanical limitations. By staying mobile, maintaining rhythm, and using superior footwork, Paul argues he can avoid the power shots that have devastated Joshua’s opponents while accumulating points over the eight three-minute rounds. Whether Paul’s blueprint matches reality when the bell rings on December 19 will determine whether his controversial career in boxing has any legitimacy left.