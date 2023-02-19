Jake Paul calls out former boxing champion, with bizarre Anderson Silva-related clause

Jake Paul may be currently trying to gain his first victory over a professional boxer this weekend as he takes on a reality star with fighting in his blood Tommy Fury, but he has set his sights on a much more accomplished veteran of the squared circle.

Carl Froch is a former super-middleweight world champion, best known for selling out Wembley alongside George Groves. 33-2 as a professional, he retired following back-to-back wins over the aforementioned Groves in one of the biggest domestic doubles in history.

You would think this would entitle Froch to a fight with a YouTuber, but not according to Jake Paul. He would instead have Froch fight a former opponent of his, as well as a UFC legend in Anderson Silva, of course on one of his undercards. Froch, from England, is 45 years old, and 8 years removed from any kind of sanctioned fighting. Nevertheless, he would most certainly be Paul’s most skillful challenger to date. Paul though seems more focused on how much better he is doing in comparison to Groves.

Jake Paul Picks Silva Over Froch

“Carl Froch is mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it.” Paul Tweeted. Jake Paul seems confident that Sliva would be more than a handful for Froch, and even expects Silva to be the probable winner.

“You want the payday. I get it. So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva on my next card, and if you get lucky and beat him, then we can step in the ring and you make your career payday. Let me know.“

Although at first glance, Jake Paul seems to have misplaced confidence in Silva. After remembering his Julio Cesar Chavez Jr win though, it may not be as delusional a take as initially thought. He followed up the initial tweet by highlighting the level of Froch’s opponents at the same stage of their boxing careers. They of course, due to the source, come out favorably for “The Problem Child”.

Who do you have should the bout come to fruition, Jake Paul or Carl Froch?