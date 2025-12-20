Jake Paul reflects on knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has given his thoughts on his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last night.

After six rounds of Jake Paul attempting to avoid the power of Anthony Joshua, he finally fell at the feet of the former heavyweight champion. He lost via sixth round TKO/KO in Miami, and while a lot of people complained about how the fight played out, Paul did a solid job of managing to evade the big shots of AJ and keep on his toes – until, finally, he gassed, and he simply couldn’t go on any further.

For Jake Paul, this has to be seen as something of a victory. He was able to go toe to toe with a former heavyweight champion, and while Joshua certainly looked rusty at points during the contest, Jake lasted far longer than many expected, and in doing so, set himself up for more big fights at some point in the future.

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul took the time to reflect on what was always going to be a huge challenge in going up against Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul reflects on Anthony Joshua defeat

“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Paul said in the ring after the fight. “I just got tired, to be honest. There was just so much handling his weight. I think if I could’ve had better cardio, I could’ve kept it up and kept it up and kept on fighting. But he did amazing. He hits really hard, and I just did my personal best.”

“Nice little ass whooping from one of the best to ever do it,” Paul said. “I love this sh*t, and I’m going to come back and get a world championship belt at some point.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will ‘The Problem Child’ be able to bounce back? We will have to wait and see.