Jake Paul previews October Anderson Silva fight: ‘I’m gonna KO this man, respectfully’

Maintaining his respect for former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva ahead of their October 29. professional boxing match, undefeated striker, Jake Paul has claimed that while he has the utmost respect and acclaim for the Brazilian – he will still score a knockout against him.

Paul, who saw a pair of August boxing matches against both Tommy Fury, and then Hasim Rahman Jr. halted and ultimately cancelled, respectively, has been sidelined since December of last year.

The Ohio native headlined a Showtime Boxing PPV event back in December of last year last time out, defeating former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a thunderous knockout win in the pair’s rematch.

As for Silva, the veteran Sao Paulo-born striking ace turned his hand back to professional boxing back in June of last year following his departure from the UFC, handing a pair of defeats against former world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – as well as a knockout win over former UFC light heavyweight titleholder, Tito Ortiz.

Jake Paul predicts knockout win over Anderson Silva on October 29.

Over the course of last weekend, Jake Paul published a picture of himself and his elder brother, Logan Paul during their teenage years at a meet-and-greet event with then UFC middleweight champion, Silva. And whilst maintaining he still respects the Brazilian sport icon, he plans on landing a KO victory over Silva on October 29. in Phoenix, Arizona.

“It all has to do with my previous opponents being d*ckheads,” Jake Paul said at today’s Showtime press conference when asked about his respectful nature toward Anderson Silva. “Anderson Silva is the nicest guy in the world. And we love him. If my opponent is a d*ckhead, I’m gonna treat him like a d*ckhead and beat his f*cking ass. I think people have seen that side of me, but I respect this man. I’m still gonna knock him out, but respectfully, knock him out.”

When asked for a potential round in which he predicts a knockout success against the former UFC middleweight champion, Paul, insisted that he would likely find the shots needed to finish Silva within five rounds come October 29.