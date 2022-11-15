Jake Paul agrees to land February fight with Tommy Fury in the UK: ‘I’ll come to his country. No more running’

Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has seemingly agreed to land a professional clash against fellow unbeaten puncher, Tommy Fury in February of next year in the United Kingdom, welcoming clashes in either Manchester or a London capital matchup.

Paul, who improved to 6-0 as a professional at the end of last month, managed to land a unanimous decision win over former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, even dropping the Curitiba native in the final round courtesy of a counter right hand shot.

As for Fury, the Manchester native – the younger brother of undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, featured at a Global Titans event headlined by Floyd Mayweather last weekend, missing weight and forcing the cancellation of a fight with Paul Bamba, before facing off against Rolly Lambert in an exhibition matchup. Fury currently boasts an 8-0 professional record.

Expected to fight Paul earlier this year, Fury was forced out of the scheduled Madison Square Garden fight after both he and his brother were prevented from travelling to the United States amid the heavyweight champion’s links to reputed Kinahan Organized Crime Group (KOCG) leader, Daniel Kinahan.

Jake Paul offers to make UK trip for Tommy Fury clash next February

Replying to claims from Tommy Fury’s father, John Fury that he had verbally agreed to fight his son in February of next year, Paul offered to make a visit to the United Kingdom next year to fight the former ‘Love Island’ reality television star.

“Dear Frank Warren, I agree to fight Tommy (Fury) in Manchester or London in Feb.” Jake Paul tweeted. “I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John (Fury) is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u (sic) 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I am moving on.”

Furthermore, Paul’s promotion alongside Nikisa Bidarian, Most Valuable Promotions, tweeted calling for a February fight with Fury to boot.

“John Fury has asked for February,” Most Valuable Promotions tweeted. “Jake Paul has agreed. All that is needed now is for Frank Warren to get Tommy Fury to sign. MVP is paying Jake Paul and Frank Warren is paying Tommy Fury.”