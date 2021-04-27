Jake Paul has accepted Kamaru Usman’s challenge.

Paul has been in the combat sports world headlines following his confrontation with former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 261 this past weekend.

While Paul has since called for a fight with Cormier with the latter being reciprocative to the idea — albeit only in mixed martial arts — the UFC 261 headliner in welterweight champion Usman hinted that he was willing to take care of business for Cormier.

Especially as nobody else in his division has done anything to warrant a fight with him next.

That certainly caught Paul’s attention who took to social media later on Tuesday.

“Challenge accepted. @USMAN84kg if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day.”

In reality, this is unlikely to happen as Usman is contracted to the UFC as a current champion while White isn’t a fan of the YouTuber by any means either.

However, Paul may not be wrong when he said a boxing match with him would be Usman’s biggest payday.

Do you think we’ll see this fight in the future? Who wins in boxing rules?