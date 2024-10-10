Jake Paul Challenges Mike Tyson: $5M on the Line or a Tattoo

Jake Paul wants to up the ante in his anticipated clash with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Originally, Paul vs. Tyson was scheduled to go down on July 20, but after the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ suffered a medical emergency during a cross-country flight, the contest was moved to Friday, November 15.

Now a month away from fight night, ‘The Problem Child’ is looking to add a fun little stipulation that could bank Tyson an extra $5 million, so long as he can last four rounds with Paul at AT&T Stadium.

But if he can’t, Tyson will have to get the infamous ‘I Love Jake Paul’ tattoo.

“Mikey Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million,” Paul said. “But if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says, ‘I Love Jake Paul.'”

Even if Tyson lost the best, it would still only be the second-worst tattoo on his body.

Mike Tyson wouldn’t be the first to get the ‘i love jake paul’ tat

Tyson could potentially be the second of Paul’s opponents to end up with the tattoo, the first being Tyron Woodley. Following their clash in August 2021, ‘The Chosen One’ angled for an immediate rematch with Paul. The YouTube star said he’d oblige, but only if Woodley got the tattoo somewhere on his body.

Two weeks later, Woodley got the tattoo on the inner part of his middle finger.

Woodley ended up getting KO’d in the sixth round of their December 2021 rematch, but the former UFC welterweight champion is said to have bagged at least $2 million for the fight.