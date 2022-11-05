Jake Hadley off the mark in the Octagon, lands triangle victory over Carlos Candelario – UFC Vegas 64 Highlights

Former Cage Warriors feature and Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Jake Hadley is off the mark in the UFC following a debut defeat, turning in a rather one-sided second round submission win over Carlos Candelario in their UFC Vegas 64 preliminary card clash tonight.

Improving to 9-1 with the victory, Hadley, who debuted with a unanimous decision loss against Allan Nascimento, a training partner of former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira in his UFC bow, managed to capitalize as Candelario landed a takedown in the second frame.

Setting up a triangle attempt off his back, Hadley sliced Candelario with a slew of elbows from his guard, before eventually wrapping up the submission win and landing his first UFC triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Jake Hadley’s first UFC victory