Two heavyweights came out swinging in the UFC Vegas 46 co-main event. Jake Collier dictated throughout the one-round fight but Chase Sherman landed some decent shots before being put on his back and ultimately tapped out by the bigger man.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman via submission (rear-naked choke) in round one.

The first submission of 2022 locked in by @JakeCollier88 🔒



[ #UFCVegas46 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/auIRm9M5pN — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022 Ja

