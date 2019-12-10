Jairzinho Rozenstruik Welcomed Home By Insane Crowd In Suriname (Video)

UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik received a king’s welcome back home in Suriname.
Rozenstruik earned the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Alistair Overeem with four seconds to go in their UFC DC headliner this past weekend. It was all the more impressive considering he was going to lose on the judges’ scorecards had it gone to a decision.
Regardless, “Bigi Boy” remains undefeated with a 10-0 and looks set to be in line for a barnburner against Francis Ngannou next.
For now, he gets to relax back home and he got quite the welcome. You can watch it below:
Just imagine if he ended up becoming UFC heavyweight champion?
What do you think of Rozenstruik’s rise?
