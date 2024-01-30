Video – UFC star Jailton Almeida loses MMA fight in playful clash with Down Syndrome opponent

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida competes in a charity MMA fan with Down Syndrome.

The MMA community has taken a rather toxic and hateful turn as of late, there’s has been spotlight on the sport at the moment and it not for the right reasons. After many have fought to bring the sport out of the dark ages and improve its public image, some seem steadfast on pulling it back down.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom – the sport sometimes has nice stories too.

Jailton Almeida competes in charity MMA fight

Last night, Almeida competed in. charity fight at Demo Fight 18, taking on Alvaro Borges, who has down syndrome and evidently made the mans year.

After the pair had a fun back-and-forth in the first round, but in the second round Borges would sink in an armbar after being taken down by the heavyweight. Borges would celebrate and pose for pictures with a replica belt wrapped around his waist.

Following the contest, Almeida took to Instagram to congratulate his opponent.

“Guys, unfortunately I couldn’t win. But my congratulations to champion Alvinho Borges. You deserve it so much!!! Congratulations,” Almeida wrote. (H/T MMA Mania)

Jailton Almeida making a Down syndrome fighter's dream come true this past weekend: You love to see it. 😊 pic.twitter.com/q5IaNq80t6 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 30, 2024

Almeida is currently coming off a win over former UFC title challenger, Derrick Lewis. The fight would end a finishing streak that dated back to mid-2018, but Almeida will look to begin another one when he takes on Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299.

Looking at the rankings, there does not seem like there are many heavyweights that could deal with Almeida’s grappling and athletic ability. Currently ranked No.7, Almeida is on the brink of challenging for a UFC title and could see himself firmly in the picture with a couple more wins.

Will Jailton Almeida become UFC champion before he retires?