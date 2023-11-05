Jailton Almeida calls for title eliminator with Ciryl gane after dominant UFC Sao Paulo win: ‘I’ll fight in Paris’

Off the back of a dominant wrestling and grappling performance en route to a decision shutout win over common-foe, Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo last night in his native, Brazil – surging contender, Jailton Almeida has offered to feature in a championship eliminator in his next fight, calling out former interim champion, Ciryl Gane for a clash on enemy soil in Paris.

Almeida, the current number nine ranked heavyweight contender, made his second Octagon walk in his native Brazil this year – remaining undefeated in the promotion, courtesy of a one-sided unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) victory against short-notice replacement and former title chaser, Lewis.

The victory came as Bahia native, Almeida native’s second in as many main event clashes, having previously taken home a one-sided first round rear-naked choke win against another common-opponent, Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in May in the main event of UFC Charlotte.

Jailton Almeida calls out Ciryl Gane after UFC Sao Paulo win

And announcing plans to sit Octagon-side next weekend in New York ahead of an interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall at UFC 295, Almeida suggested a number one contenders fight between himself and former interim gold holder Gane in France next.

“You know we worried; we knew he (Derrick Lewis) had a heavy hand,” Jailton Almeida told Michael Bisping during his Octagon interview after UFC Sao Paulo. “We had 15-20 days to come up with a strategy for this fight, and we were able to keep him down and avoid his right hand.”

Jailton Almeida wants Ciryl Gane next 👀 #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/99wpQkKd3B — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2023



“I was touched and I didn’t really feel it,” Jailton Almeida explained. “I’m going to call out a name here. I want Ciryl Gane. I’ll fight in Paris, we can do it in Salvador, wherever. I’m ready; let’s do it, Ciryl Gane.”

Most recently headlining the promotion’s sophomore appearance in his native Paris, former interim champion, Gane landed a hugely dominant win over Moldovan grappler, Sergei Spivak, landing a barrage of strikes on the challenger en route to a second round TKO win back in September.

