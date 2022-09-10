Jailton Almeida stops Anton Turkalj with quickfire rear-naked choke win – UFC 279 Highlights

Continuing his roughshod run at heavyweight Brazilian prospect, Jailton Almeida makes entirely short work of undefeated Swedish newomcer, Anton Turkalj — scoring an emphatic first round rear-naked choke on the preliminary card of UFC 279.

Almeida, a product of Dana White‘s Contender Series — entered tonight’s UFC 279 preliminary card matchup against Turkalj off the back of impressive victories over both Danilo Marques, and Parker Porter — made light work of the undefeated Swede.

Taking down Turkalj on cue, Almeida moved his way to back position during a scramble at the fence, before securing hooks and eventually sliding through with a taut rear-naked choke, forcing a tap as referee, Jason Herzog intervened.

Below, catch the highlights as Jailton Almeida secures another Octagon win