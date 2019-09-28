Jared Cannonier Batters Jack Hermansson – UFC Copenhagen Results

Spread the word!













Finally, in our middleweight main event of UFC Copenhagen, Jack Hermansson takes on Jared Cannonier.

Round 1:

Hook for Cannonier to start things, and Hermansson responds with leg kicks and shoots in on a takedown. Cannonier defends well and separates with punches. Hermansson shoots in again, gets a huge back suplex, and is working to take the back of Cannonier. A nice and strong scramble for Cannonier and he gets to his feet. Another takedown from Hermansson but Cannonier is back up.

Hermansson fails on a takedown attempt and eats a jab. Cannonier has a big hook blocked. Cannonier gets a leg kick in that takes Hermansson off balance a bit. Hermansson feints a takedown attempt and gets in a nice knee to the chest. Hermansson connects on a kick to the body. A nice inside leg kick for Cannonier connects. Another big leg kick from Cannonier. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Hermansson opens up with a leg kick. Cannonier lands a nice uppercut and drops Hermansson. He pours on the ground-and-pound viciously before the fight is stopped. That’s it.

Official Result: Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson via R2 TKO (punches, 0:27)