Jack Hermansson Inks 6-Fight Extension With UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson has signed a six-fight extension with the promotion.

The news was announced by his management team Paradigm.

“Congratulations to Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) on signing a new 6-fight contract extension with the UFC. We look forward to seeing the run towards the title! 📃”

According to Norwegian publication VG (h/t Reddit), Hermansson originally had one fight remaining on his deal. However, he will now kick off his new deal with a fight this fall. That fight will be the headliner for UFC Copenhagen on September 28 where “The Joker” is expected to meet Jared Cannonier. However, it is not official as of yet.

Hermansson has been on a tear recently with six wins in his last seven fights. The 31-year-old enjoyed the biggest win of his career when he stepped in on short notice to outpoint Jacare Souza in the UFC Fort Lauderdale headliner earlier this year.

Do you expect Hermansson to challenge for the title soon?