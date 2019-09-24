Jack Hermansson: Darren Till In ‘Tough Position’ Ahead Of Kelvin Gastelum Fight

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson believes Darren Till has put himself in a tough position by fighting Kelvin Gastelum next.

Till will make his middleweight debut when he faces Gastelum on the main card of UFC 244 which takes place November 2 in Madison Square Garden, New York. Before that bout was booked, Hermansson was looking to fight Gastelum.

Instead, he will headline UFC Copenhagen this weekend against Jared Cannonier. Still, he feels Till is in a tough spot, especially having lost his last two fights in a row:

“It’s alright, there was an opportunity for him there and I understand that he’s a big name as well, but on the other hand I think that Darren is putting himself in a tough position,” Hermansson told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. “He has been having a hard time and now he’s moving up a weight class and fighting one of the biggest names. Should he lose this fight there’s a big chance that he won’t be a relative as he was before.

“I’m alright with [the fight]. I know how this game works — bigger names will get bigger opportunities. I guess that’s what we’re seeing here.”

Regardless, everyone will soon figure out whether Till can be a force to be reckoned with at 185 pounds. Because for Hermansson, Gastelum is a tough matchup for the Liverpool native:

“[There had to be] at least one other guy out of the top ten [Till could have faced], right? I feel like [Gastelum is a tough matchup for Till],” Hermansson added. “Also, style-wise, I feel like Till stands with his hands open wide and Gastelum has one of the best one-twos in the game, so it’s going to be interesting. I guess we’re going to see pretty quickly if Darren has something to add to this weight class.”

Do you agree with Hermansson?