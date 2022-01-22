Australian welterweight, Jack Della Maddalena has landed in the UFC with an eye-catching knockout win over Pete Rodriguez — stopping the promotional newcomer with first round strikes to hand him his first professional loss on the preliminary card of UFC 270.

Improving to 11-2 as a professional, Perth native, Della Maddalena put a concise beating on Rodriguez within the opening couple of minutes in the opening round, causing a bloodied nose as well as opening a cut on Rodriguez’s face.

Landing a well-placed straight right hand, Della Maddalena then followed up with a precise couple of ground strikes, scoring a UFC debut victory and his eleventh straight following an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in August of last year.

Catch the highlights from Della Maddalena’s knockout win over Pete Rodriguez, below

