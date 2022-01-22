Australian welterweight, Jack Della Maddalena has landed in the UFC with an eye-catching knockout win over Pete Rodriguez — stopping the promotional newcomer with first round strikes to hand him his first professional loss on the preliminary card of UFC 270.
Improving to 11-2 as a professional, Perth native, Della Maddalena put a concise beating on Rodriguez within the opening couple of minutes in the opening round, causing a bloodied nose as well as opening a cut on Rodriguez’s face.
Landing a well-placed straight right hand, Della Maddalena then followed up with a precise couple of ground strikes, scoring a UFC debut victory and his eleventh straight following an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in August of last year.