Jack Della Maddalena doubts UFC rival Ian Garry is actually a father: ‘I don’t think that’s actually his son’

Ahead of UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena has gone scorched earth on surging contender, Ian Garry — claiming he’s unsure if the Irish fighter’s young son actually belongs to him — following a rather cordial meeting earlier this week in Canada.

Della Maddalena, who returns to action this week in his first promotional headliner, will challenge for the undisputed welterweight strap in a showdown with the incumbent, Belal Muhammad.

And finding himself fortunate to find himself in the position, the Perth native replaced an injury-stricken Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was initially targeted to fight the incumbent, Muhammad, this weekend in Quebec.

Himself sidelined since April of last year, Australian contender, Della Maddalena most recently landed a rallying third round knockout win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns with a well-placed knee strike.

And meeting with Garry and his young son this week during media obligations ahead of UFC 315, the duo shared a cool embrace.

Jack Della Maddalena makes bold comment about Ian Garry and his son

Notably, Garry urged his son to gift Della Maddalena a packet of yellow M&Ms — in a rather cordial and wholesome gift.

But during his pre-fight press conference tonight, Della Maddalena made a rather dubious and heated comment aimed at the Portmarnock striker, and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

I don’t think that’s actually Ian’s (Garry) son,” Jack Della Maddalena quipped. “But I don’t like M&Ms.”

Last year to boot, Della Maddalena needled Garry again, claiming if they ever fought — which he thinks is inevitable, he would handily defeat the Dublin counter striker.

“I definitely think we’re gonna fight one day and I think I’ll be able to put him down,” Della Maddalena said. “I think I would beat him, I think I can get the finish on him. He doesn’t like getting hit too hard and I think I’ll be able to hit him pretty hard.”

Himself hoping to secure a title fight next, Garry most recently landed a hard-fought decision win over surging Brazilian finisher, Carlos Prates last month in their UFC Kansas City main event clash.