Jack Catterall Knocks Ekow Essuman Out of the Ring in Shocking 11th Round KO

Jack Catterall delivered a shocking highlight-reel knockout in the penultimate round of his clash against Ekow Essuman in the Eubank Jr. vs. Benn 2 co-main event on Saturday.

After a pair of fairly dominant rounds from Catterall to kickstart the fight, Essuman went down in the final 35 seconds of the third, eating a right hook followed by an especially nasty left uppercut.

After Essuman survived the remainder of the round, Catterall came out looking for a finish in the fifth. While he couldn’t quite find the knockout blow, he undoubtedly stacked another round as we approached the halfway point of the fight.

As the fight progressed, Essuman’s right eye was swelling fast, though he started to find some success, causing a cut near Catterall’s right eye. As Catterall began to slow, Essuman pushed the pace, pressuring his opponent. By the time we hit the eighth, a significant shift occured, with Essuman clearly taking over.

With Essuman surging, things took another turn in the 11th with Catterall appearing to score a knockdown. However, the referee ruled it a no-knockdown after he attempted to break up the fighters before Essuman hit the mat.

Moments later, Catterall unleashed a flurry of strikes, sending Essuman crashing to the canvas and out of the ring, bringing an emphatic end to an exciting back-and-forth clash.

Official Result: Jack Catterall def. Ekow Essuman via KO at 0:50 of Round 11.

Check Out Highlights From Jack Catterall vs. Ekow Essuman:

‼️ Jack Catterall KNOCKS OUT Ekow Essuman in Round 11!😮‍💨👀👀👀👀

#EubankBenn2 pic.twitter.com/xujaiJ0zXn — MЇ₭€-ṤṀḮḼ₭ØṾỈCĦ (@mikesmilkovich) November 15, 2025