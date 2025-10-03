Jack Cartwright Spoils Caolán Loughran’s Smart Cage Debut – PFL Dubai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jack Cartwright Spoils Caolán Loughran's PFL Debut - PFL Dubai Highlights

Jack Cartwright spoiled Caolán Loughran’s promotional debut at PFL Dubai, handing the Irish prospect a decisive decision loss.

Cartwright came out looking sharp, using his speed to land combinations against the heavily favored Loughran. That trend continued into the second, though Loughran fared a bit better in the stanza. Still, Cartwright went to his corner after 10 minutes with a potential 2-0 lead over the Irishman.

Loughran came out for the third, immediately looking to wrestle. He did exactly that, securing an early takedown near the fence and settling into half guard. Loughran spent the last three and a half minutes landing shots on the ground, but nothing significant enough for the referee to step in.

In the end, Loughran’s strong third round wasn’t enough to negate the work done by Cartwright in the first and second.

Official Result: Jack Cartwright def. Caolán Loughran via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Jack Cartwright vs. Caolán Loughran at PFL Dubai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

