Kelvin Gastelum Edges Jacare Souza In Wild Fracas

Jacare Souza couldn’t get the job done against Kelvin Gastelum.

The co-main event of UFC 224 featured a bout with potential title implications. Souza and Gastelum hoped to set themselves up in prime position to earn a middleweight title shot. Only one of them could keep that dream alive, at least for now.

Souza went for a takedown, but ate a knee. Souza landed a knee to the body while in the clinch. Souza changed levels to grab a leg. Gastelum landed a number of strikes. Souza pulled guard and swept his opponent and moved to side control. Souza moved to mount and landed a strike. Gastelum improved to half guard, but Souza returned to full mount. Elbows from Souza landed and he transitioned to an armbar. Souza landed hammerfists to get Gastelum to loosen his arm. Gastelum survived the round.

The second stanza got underway. Gastelum stuffed a couple of takedowns. A right hand landed for Souza. He went for a clinch, but couldn’t maintain control. Some clean strikes landed for Souza off a break. Gastelum dropped Souza with a one-two combination. The bout returned to the feet. Gastelum took his time picking his shots. A hard left hand connected for Souza. Like a zombie, Souza continued to pour on more offense. The two traded shot near the end of the round. Souza looked exhausted.

Gastelum stuffed a takedown early in the final frame. Souza landed a hard right hand. He continued to land clean shots, but Gastelum stuffed another takedown. Souza got Gastelum to the mat, but couldn’t hold him there. More strikes landed for Souza. Gastelum threw a combination, but he was hit with some strikes. Souza threw Gastelum down, but couldn’t hold him. Gastelum threw some strikes near the final horn.

Final Result: Kelvin Gastelum def. Jacare Souza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)