Jacare Not Retiring Following Loss To Jack Hermansson

Jacare Souza is not retiring from MMA just yet.

Souza missed out on the chance of an elusive title shot when he lost to Jack Hermansson in their middleweight main event at UFC Fort Lauderdale last weekend.

Leading up to the fight, the Brazilian claimed he would consider the possibility of retiring he wasn’t given a title shot after another win.

“If UFC doesn’t give me the chance, I’m going to open a jiu-jitsu school for me,” Souza said. “I don’t have a problem with retiring.”

Suffering a second loss in three fights will make the path to a title shot even harder now, but according to Souza’s manager, retirement is not on the table.

“No way,” Souza’s manager Gilberto Faria told ESPN via text message.

Souza was expected by many to defeat Hermansson, who stepped in on short notice to take the fight.

It was the Swede’s first-ever five-round fight in the UFC as well, but he shocked the world when he outclassed the former Strikeforce champion to win a unanimous decision.

“The Joker” now believes he should be in the conversation for a title shot.