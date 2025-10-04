Ivan Buchinger Locks in Fight-Ending D’arce Choke on Richie Smullen – Oktagon 77 Highlights

56-fight veteran Ivan Buchinger added another big win to his resume, submitting Richie Smullen at Oktagon 77 on Saturday.

Buchinger and Smullen delivered an entertaining back-and-forth scrap, most of it being conducted on the mat. Smullen looked to utilize his grappling from he get-go, but it was Buchinger who offered up a majority of the offense, repeatedly fishing for submissions and landing some solid ground and pound during his time in top control.

Buchinger appeared to steal the second round with a late onslaught of strikes, but after being deducted one point for repeatedly grabbing the fence, he entered the third round potentially down on the scorecards.

However, none of that mattered after Buchinger cinched in a d’arce choke less than two minutes into the third round. Smullen did his best to survive, but in the end, he was left with no choice but to tap out.



Official Result: Ivan Buchinger def. Richie Smullen via submission (d’arce choke) at 1:40 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Ivan Buchinger vs. Richie Smullen at Oktagon 77: