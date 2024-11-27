It was Disrespectful to Elbow My Anus says UFC Fighter

At a UFC fight night taking place earlier in November, the first usage of a legal 12-6 elbow was used as Canada’s Gillian Robertson delivered to the behind of Luana Pinheiro, of Brazil. Because of this, the Brazilian says she suffered injuries and was plain disrespectful.

12-6 elbows have been illegal for most of the history of MMA. This is where a fighter brings an elbow down from the ceiling to the floor in a direct arc, mimicking the 12-6 hands angle on a clock. Recently, this rule was overturned and is now allowed. One of the first uses of it legally taking place was Gillian Robertson giving it to Luana Pinheiro on her behind.

In a recent interview, Luana Pinheiro explains that it led to a series of injuries and pain while also being disrespectful. The Brazilian athlete has struggled to sit down, sneeze, or laugh. She explained:

“I definitely felt it there. Excuse my language, but she elbowed my anus. To me, that’s disrespectful. I’d never do that to another athlete. She’s a woman fighting there. I’m there because she’s there. We’re chasing the same dream. So it’s only fair to respect my opponent. I think that was really disrespectful on her part. It’s not a move to submit or knock me out. It’s not like that. In my view, she did it maliciously with bad intentions. “Not just during the round but after time she did it again. I’m on strong meds. Today’s the last day I’ll take them. I can’t sit without a cushion or bend my back. I can’t exert much force because I feel it there. At first, I couldn’t walk, cough, or laugh properly. Sneezing was agony. It felt like I was dying. It wasn’t the heat of the moment, she knew where she was hitting.”

With the unanimous decision win, Canada’s Gillian Robertson has improved to three consecutive wins in the UFC’s strawweight division. While her Brazilian opponent Luana Pinheiro has three losses in a row in the organization.