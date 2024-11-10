Gillian Robertson’s 12-6 Elbow Strike Makes MMA History Right to the Butt

Gillian Robertson made history with her 12-6 elbow strike at UFC Vegas 100 last night – in a pretty unique way.

One thing we know to be true about Gillian Robertson is that she’s always a tough fight for anyone in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While she may not always get her hand raised in victory, you know that she’s going to go out there and put on a show.

With that being said, she was certainly able to pick up the win at UFC Vegas 100. She was able to overcome Luana Pinheiro in a decision victory, and now, she’ll have her eyes set on a run that could end with her receiving a title shot. After all, she’s still only 29 years of age.

In the midst of her win, however, Gillian Robertson did something that really captured the attention of the fans in the strangest way imaginable.

Gillian Robertson 12 to 6 elbowing Pinheiro's…ass? 😂 #UFCVegas100 pic.twitter.com/nNVmGPvyrM — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) November 10, 2024

Gillian Robertson uses 12-6 elbows in a unique way

As we know, 12-6 elbows are now legal to use in mixed martial arts as of the UFC Edmonton event. For some people, that’s a bad thing – but for the majority of fans and pundits, we’re now able to see a move utilized that has been forgotten about for many years at the elite level.

For Gillian Robertson, she saw it as an opportunity to gain an advantage over her opponent. She did so by using the elbow to hit her in a pretty intimate area, as the footage above clearly shows.

Some would consider this to be a dirty move, but all is fair in love and war, especially in the UFC.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how the UFC promotes Gillian, and who exactly they put her against. After all, she’s managed to go 3-0 this year and seems to be getting better and better with each and every fight.