UFC 253 set to kick off another ‘Fight Island’ run that promises to deliver some of the most epic fights 2020 has to offer.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they break down the UFC 253 main event which will see Israel Adesanya attempt to defend his middleweight title for the second time. He’ll take on Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa on September 26.

Who do you think will win the UFC 253 main event? Israel Adesanya or Paulo Costa?