Breaking: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Booked for UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1

The UFC has made it official, Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov has been booked for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1. Former champion Israel Adesanya takes on rising contender Nassourdine Imavov and both are in a must-win scenario.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Adesanya (24-3) remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars. Known for his precision striking and dynamic style, the Nigerian-New Zealander held the middleweight title from 2019 until earlier this year, with five successful defenses during his reign. This fight marks Adesanya’s return to the Octagon after a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, where he dropped the belt in a stunning upset.

On the other side of the cage, Imavov (15-4, 1 NC) is riding a wave of momentum. The Frenchman is on a three-fight winning streak, showcasing his versatility with wins by knockout, submission, and decision. Known for his well-rounded skill set, Imavov has steadily climbed the middleweight rankings since joining the UFC in 2020 and now faces the toughest test of his career against the division’s former king.

The news was made official by the UFC’s social media accounts. Additionally, the Saudi Arabia UFC fight card, will also feature Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page.