Breaking: Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page Set for UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1

ByTimothy Wheaton
Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page Set for UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1

The UFC has announced a blockbuster middleweight clash between Shara Bullet Magomedov and Michael Venom Page, scheduled to take place on February 1 at UFC Saudi Arabia. It has been made official.

Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page

Shara “Bullet” Magomedov is an undefeated Dagestani standout, who has taken the UFC by storm since his debut in 2023. Boasting a perfect record of 15-0, including 12 knockouts, Magomedov has quickly climbed to the #14 spot in the middleweight rankings. Known for his explosive kicks and unconventional striking, the 29-year-old has proven to be a force in the division, racking up four wins in his UFC career so far.

READ MORE:  "The Ship Has Sailed" UFC Icon Calls for Chris Weidman to Hang Up His Gloves
Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page

Michael Venom Page is a British martial artist renowned for his flashy, crowd-pleasing style. Page made waves during his lengthy tenure with Bellator before joining the UFC in 2024. With a professional record of 21-2, including 13 knockouts, the former kickboxing and karate specialist has seamlessly transitioned to MMA, bringing his signature unorthodox striking to the Octagon. Currently ranked #15 in the UFC welterweight division, Page is moving up in weight for this high-stakes contest.

UFC Saudi Arabia

The February 1 fight card hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will also see former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya face fellow middleweight Nassourdine Imavov as both are looking to stay relevant in the competitive weight class.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts