Breaking: Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page Set for UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1

The UFC has announced a blockbuster middleweight clash between Shara Bullet Magomedov and Michael Venom Page, scheduled to take place on February 1 at UFC Saudi Arabia. It has been made official.

Shara Bullet Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page

Shara “Bullet” Magomedov is an undefeated Dagestani standout, who has taken the UFC by storm since his debut in 2023. Boasting a perfect record of 15-0, including 12 knockouts, Magomedov has quickly climbed to the #14 spot in the middleweight rankings. Known for his explosive kicks and unconventional striking, the 29-year-old has proven to be a force in the division, racking up four wins in his UFC career so far.

Michael Venom Page is a British martial artist renowned for his flashy, crowd-pleasing style. Page made waves during his lengthy tenure with Bellator before joining the UFC in 2024. With a professional record of 21-2, including 13 knockouts, the former kickboxing and karate specialist has seamlessly transitioned to MMA, bringing his signature unorthodox striking to the Octagon. Currently ranked #15 in the UFC welterweight division, Page is moving up in weight for this high-stakes contest.

The February 1 fight card hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will also see former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya face fellow middleweight Nassourdine Imavov as both are looking to stay relevant in the competitive weight class.