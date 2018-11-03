Israel Adesanya Vows To ‘Snatch’ UFC Title From Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya vows to become a UFC champion sooner rather than later. And he wants to jump the line in order to do so.

He believes that he can beat Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout at UFC 230 then he can get a title shot. This bout will take place on the main card portion of the pay-per-view broadcast.

The rising prospect is looking to have a breakthrough performance in this fight to get the title shot. This means that co-headliners Chris Weidman and Ronaldo Souza, who think they’re in line, would have to take a back seat.

“Right now, we need another show in Auckland, New Zealand. I feel that’s the fight (against Whittaker),” Adesanya said to MMAJunkie. “One year, I skyrocketed up the ranks.”

Adesanya’s Confident

Thus, if the up-and-coming fighter can achieve victory at this big event then he could face the winner of the next middleweight title fight. Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum are slated to fight for the title in Australia in early 2019.

“Next year I’m going to snatch the belt off Robert in Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. It’s going to be historic.”

Adesanya is extremely confident in his skills to jump the line that it’s classic in his eyes. He just hopes that Whittaker can retain his title against Gastelum.

“If Robert wins against Gastelum, that’s going to be the one where it’s like the Kiwis versus the Aussies. The all-black versus the wallaby. That’s sports rivalry. It’s classic. I can leapfrog them anytime.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place tonight (Saturday, November 3, 2018), at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET.