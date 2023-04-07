Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya sends cryptic Tweet to USADA.

It’s make-or-break for Adesanya this weekend as he prepares to take on Alex Pereira in an MMA rematch, but what will be their fourth fight between them including kickboxing. The pair fought just six months ago, and Pereira would rally in the final round after being down on the scorecards, landing his signature left hook. The Brazilian would then follow it up with hooks, forcing the referee to call it off and a new champion crowned.

While both men posses rare striking talent, Pereira does hold a notable size advantage over the former champion. ‘Poatan’ reportedly weighed over 25lbs+ more than the 185lb limit last time they fought in November.

Such a huge weight cut can be a huge detriment to someone’s health and athletic performance, but there are ways you can recover better and faster. One of which would be to use an IV to rehydrate, which is banned if it is over 100ml in a 12 hour period.

Israel Adesanya asks USADA to be on alert

Adesanya sent out Tweets, eluding to someone (probably Pereira) using an IV after weigh-in. his teammate Dan Hooker levied similar clams against Islam Makhachev when he fought teammate Alexander Volkanovski in February of this year

'USADA, monitor us from the moment we get off the scale till we hit the arena on Saturday. Have people take shifts if they have to…no loopholes to jump here.' – Adesanya

'Fine then, I'll just use an IV to rehydrate. What's the "legal loophole limit" again?'- Israel Adesanya

The fight will be in the main even of UFC 287, which is taking place in Miami, Florida – marking a return to the city for the UFC after two decades.

Could Israel Adesanya be right, could Alex Pereira be cheating?