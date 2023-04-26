Israel Adesanya has showered praise on his four-time combat sports foe, Alex Pereira off the back of his knockout victory over the Brazilian earlier this month, claiming he is “grateful” the Sao Paulo native had previously handed him three consecutive defeats.

Notching his first professional victory over Pereira across their four-fight series in both kickboxing and mixed martial arts, Adesanya managed to clinch the undisputed middleweight championship with a stunning, second round knockout win over the Brazilian in Miami, Florida.

Prior to that triumph, Pereira had landed the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, securing the crown with a standing fifth round TKO. And before their rekindling in the Octagon, Pereira had scored a thunderous KO win over Adesanya in kickboxing, after a contentious decision victory.

Israel Adesanya reflects on victory over rival, Alex Pereira

Admitting that the duo will likely be tied together long after they hang up their respective gloves, Adesanya heaped praise on their rivalry and claimed he was grateful Pereira had landed victories over him.

“I love this game,” Israel Adesanya tweeted over footage of himself and Alex Pereira embracing after UFC 287 earlier this month. “Nothing compares on this planet, in this life than putting it all on the line. One shot, the whole world watching… waiting, then BOOM! HISSTORY. Our individual legends will always be intertwined because of the stories we’ve told with out beautiful violence. I’m grateful we have this rivalry, I’m grateful he (Alex Pereira) beat me. It forced me to grow, made me better. Now I have done the same for him, the gift that keeps on giving… ass whoopings. Shoutout to the Warrior from Brazil, Alex ‘PoAtan’ Pereira.”

Expected to make his Octagon return before the close of this summer, Adesanya has been tipped to headline a Sydney, Australia pay-per-view event either a third fight with former champion, Robert Whittaker, or South African contender, Dricus du Plessis next – with the pair clashing in a July title-eliminator at UFC 290.