Israel Adesanya predicts dominant UFC 281 win over Alex Pereira: ‘He’s gonna fold, he’s not gonna last’

Ahead of his impending Octagon return at UFC 281 later this month, reigning middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya believes challenger, Alex Pereira will likely “fold” within the opening round of their title grudge match, doubting the Brazilian’s ability to keep up with his pace.

Attempting to land his sixth successful title defense at the middleweight limit, Adesanya managed to knock back Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week, in a less than memorable performance.

As for Pereira, the Sao Paulo striker moved to 6-1 as a professional on the same card at the T-Mobile Arena, stopping the streak of Sean Strickland with a thunderous first round knockout win on the main card. 

Earning a title fight with Adesanya off the back of the massive knockout win, Pereira, a former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion, holds two wins over the Nigerian-Kiwi during their respective kickboxing stints, including a spectacular rematch KO win.

Israel Adesanya doubts Alex Pereira’s ability to match his pace at UFC 281

Previewing his Madison Square Garden fight with Pereira next weekend, Adesanya believes he will set a pace in the opening round of their undisputed title clash at MSG, leaving the Brazilian in the dust.

“I honestly think within the first five minutes, within the first round – even within the first three minutes, with the pace we’re gonna (bring), I think it’s gonna be a high pace,” Israel Adesanya said during a recent interview with The AllStar. “He’s (Alex Pereira) not gonna be able to keep that high pace.”

“In the first round, you’re gonna see him start to fold,” Israel Adesanya explained. “He’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace. I know the kind of pace I can (set). He’s not gonna last. If this fight has to go, each round, until someone falls, trust me, I know who’s gonna stand. I know who’s gonna be left standing.” 

23-1 since his transition to professional mixed martial arts, Adesanya is in the midst of a three-fight winning run over Cannonier, Robert Whittaker, and Marvin Vettori – since a light heavyweight title challenge loss to former champion, Jan Blachowicz in March of last year.