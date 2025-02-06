Israel Adesanya thanks Andrew Tate for support after UFC Saudi Arabia loss: ‘Love you, G’

Former two-time middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya has thanked controversial social influencer and commentator, Andrew Tate for support following his stunning knockout loss at UFC Saudi Arabia this month — after the latter defended him from critics and trash talk.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, returned to action earlier this month at UFC Saudi Arabia — headlining the promotion’s return to Riyadh in a showdown with surging French-Russian contender, Nassourdine Imavov.

And suffering his third consecutive loss following pair of title fight defeats to both Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland, City Kickboxing star, Adesanya was felled with a spectacular second round knockout loss.

Following the defeat, fans and pundtis alike speculated Adesanya’s time atop the middleweight’s elite was likely over, with some urging the Nigerian-Kiwi to consider retirement — with former kickboxer, Tate jumping to his defense as a result.

“‘LMFAO, he (Israel Adesanya) got knocked out.’ Yeah, he went in the cage, he was brave, and he lost,” Andrew Tate explained. “I hate when people who don’t have the balls to step in the cage type things like ‘LMFAO’. Laughing at the warrior to feel better about being a coward. Izzy’s a legend, he’s braver than 99.9% of men alive. Masculine men show respect to those braver than them.”

Israel Adesanya thanks the controversial Andrew Tate for support after UFC Saudi Arabia

And on his official X account tonight, Adesanya referred to Tate as his “brother” and thanked him for his support in defeat.

“When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice. Nothing feels better to a coward than to watch a brave guy fall.” – Dave Chappelle. Shout out mi bredda @Cobratate, Love you G,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account.