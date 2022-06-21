Israel Adesanya doesn’t see Alex Pereira as too much of a threat in MMA, stating that this isn’t the same as kickboxing.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is one of the best fighters in MMA at the moment, but rising UFC middleweight Pereira already has his eyes set on him. Although he only has two wins in the UFC and five wins overall as a professional MMA fighter, Pereira sees Adesanya as an easy target for him.

Pereira was able to beat Adesanya twice in his kickboxing career. Once by unanimous decision and the other time by a devastating knockout with his sharp left hook. Pereira has been calling out Adesanya since he made his debut in the octagon. In just his third fight, he will be taking on Sean Strickland who is the fourth ranked fighter in the division. The fight is rumored to be a title eliminator as well.

Pereira has promised to be the fighter to dethrone the champ, Adesanya.

“Well if the fight is tomorrow, me and (Israel Adesanya), absolutely (I would beat him). But I know I just got into the organization, I have a path to follow here before I get the belt. So my focus is to become the world champion. So if he’s there or not, that’s where I wanna get. Let’s see who’s there by the time I get there. But when I get there and he’s still there, I will have no fear at all to take his belt. The one who got to be worried about is him because I beat him two times already.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Israel Adesanya may be looking past his upcoming fight with Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 by pondering on a potential bout with Pereira

“This isn’t kickboxing. This is mixed martial arts. These ain’t big pillow gloves. These are four ounce deadly weapons that I can’t wait to drive through (Alex Pereira’s) face after I go through Jared Cannonier.”

Adesanya first has to get through a tough matchup against Jared Cannonier, while Pereira has to defeat a tough fighter in Strickland. Pereira already has a devastating flying knee KO and a grinder out decision win in his first two fights.

If they do meet in the octagon, who do you think comes out victorious?