Despite both Israel Adesanya and his City Kickboxing head coach, Eugene Bareman noting their interest in an immediate title fight rematch with newly-crowned champion, Sean Strickland off the back of a staggering decision loss at UFC 293 over the weekend, UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier has claimed now is the time for the division to “move on”.

Adesanya, a now-former two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, headlined the promotion’s return to Sydney, Australia over the course of last weekend, in an attempted title defense against Strickland.

And suffering his second loss in his three most recent Octagon appearances, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya dropped a shocking, relatively one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) loss to Covina challenger, Strickland, dropping his undisputed middleweight championship.

Remaining coy on his earth-shattering upset loss to the outspoken challenger after UFC 293, Adesanya has been backed to challenge Strickland in an immediate title fight rematch by UFC leader, Dana White, as well as his coach, Bareman.

Israel Adesanya should not receive a title rematch after UFC 293, per Daniel Cormier

However, as far as Hall of Fame inductee and former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, Adesanya should not be afforded another immediate championship rematch after his loss to Strickland at UFC 293.

“The last time Izzy (Israel Adesanya) lost, all we could speak about was he should be next again,” Daniel Cormier said after UFC 293. “I don’t think that this time – I don’t think he should fight for the belt next. I don’t think he should get an automatic rematch. I think the division needs to move on a little bit.”

“It’s like a brand new world, right?” He continued. “Like ‘The Little Mermaid’ – a whole new world. Sean Strickland now opens up the possibility of so many fresh matchups. (Jared) Cannonier just weighed in and also has a victory over Sean Strickland.”

